Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given New GBX 3,870 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 3,885 ($50.89) to GBX 3,870 ($50.69) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLWYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($46.16) to GBX 3,351 ($43.90) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Investec started coverage on Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,537.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Bellway has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93.

About Bellway (Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

