Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.22. 4,615,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

