Bellwether Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.46. 3,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $100.67.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

