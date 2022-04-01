Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,143.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,209. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average is $247.75.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,054 shares of company stock worth $29,235,114. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.