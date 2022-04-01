Benchmark Trims NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price to $16.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of NEO opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

