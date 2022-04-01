Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa (LON:BIFF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.09) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.31% from the stock’s previous close.

LON BIFF opened at GBX 320 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 353.51. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 255 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.50 ($5.50). The stock has a market cap of £978.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

