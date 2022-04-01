Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa (LON:BIFF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.09) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.31% from the stock’s previous close.
LON BIFF opened at GBX 320 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 353.51. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 255 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.50 ($5.50). The stock has a market cap of £978.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.
Biffa Company Profile (Get Rating)
