Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,980 ($39.04) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.18) to GBX 2,750 ($36.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,595.20 ($34.00).

HLMA opened at GBX 2,490 ($32.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.09. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,151 ($28.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,270 ($42.83). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,409.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,789.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.21), for a total transaction of £912.60 ($1,195.44).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

