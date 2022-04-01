Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for S&U (LON:SUS)

S&U (LON:SUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,660 ($34.84) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

S&U stock opened at GBX 2,430 ($31.83) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,540.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,690.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 36.94 and a current ratio of 36.94. S&U has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,150 ($28.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.64). The company has a market capitalization of £295.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.77.

In related news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.37), for a total value of £405,000 ($530,521.35).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

