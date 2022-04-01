Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Short Interest Update

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BACA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,122. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on target businesses that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

