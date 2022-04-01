BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 351 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $139.57. 26,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.17.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.37.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.