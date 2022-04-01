BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VMware by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VMware by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after buying an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.56. 10,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

