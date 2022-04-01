BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,948. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.97. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

