BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,374 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,275. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

