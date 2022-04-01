Berkshire Bank Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.16. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $370.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

