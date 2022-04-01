Berkshire Bank Makes New $227,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,274. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.43.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

