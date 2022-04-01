Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) PT Lowered to $8.00

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

NASDAQ BGRY opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 6,959.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.