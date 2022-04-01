Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 304,483 shares.The stock last traded at $29.48 and had previously closed at $30.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $2,220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

