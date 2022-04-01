Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,343 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

