Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 414 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.76.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

