Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.94 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

