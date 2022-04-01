Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.04 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

