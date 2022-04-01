Bessemer Group Inc. Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $109.64 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.20 and a one year high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

