Bessemer Group Inc. Has $21.67 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 92,053 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.32.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

