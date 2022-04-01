Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $86.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.83 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

