Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDXX stock opened at $547.06 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

