Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 277,933 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.93. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

