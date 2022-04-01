Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Globant worth $32,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Globant by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Globant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Globant by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $262.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.61 and its 200 day moving average is $278.60. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $192.59 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

