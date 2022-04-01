Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 231,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $623.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

