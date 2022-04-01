BHPCoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.80 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (BHP) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $413,205.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.75 or 0.07247224 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,170.36 or 1.00025826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00045622 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

