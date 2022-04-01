Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $631,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1,522.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 41.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $1,649,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.