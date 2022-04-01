BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 658 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $14,633.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $925.11 million, a P/E ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.