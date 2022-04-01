BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.08 Billion

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $75,537.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00228221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008395 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006076 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005629 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

