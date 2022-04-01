BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.
