BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.