Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

NYSE BCX opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

