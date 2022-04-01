Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.

BLND opened at $5.70 on Friday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

