Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $408.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 383 ($5.02), with a volume of 576832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 359.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.00 million and a P/E ratio of 16.61.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

