Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital raised Blue Bird from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $601.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.18 and a beta of 0.96. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 92,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

