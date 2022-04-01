Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Shares Down 1.5%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial technology, information technology, insurance technology, and business services.

