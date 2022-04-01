BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 855,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 135,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 77,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 18,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,637. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

