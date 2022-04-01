BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 142,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,556. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $8.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

