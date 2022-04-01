BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DSM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 142,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,556. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $8.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
