BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for BOC Hong Kong in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the company will earn $6.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOC Hong Kong’s FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $84.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.33.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

