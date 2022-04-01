Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.41. 2,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,899,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 611,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.