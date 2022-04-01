BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up approximately 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. 44,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,680. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

