Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.

BXP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.73. 1,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,665,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

