bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives $8.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

BPOSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.50 ($9.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

BPOSY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.92. 1,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 1.13.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

