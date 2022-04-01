Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.63 ($101.79).

Brenntag stock opened at €73.34 ($80.59) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($61.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €78.31.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

