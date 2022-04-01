BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $10.43

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.87. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 2,818 shares changing hands.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,037,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 104,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 94,369 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

