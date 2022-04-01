Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 480 ($6.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

LON:BPT opened at GBX 368.60 ($4.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 337.07. Bridgepoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 257.50 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 571 ($7.48). The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 0.39.

Bridgepoint Group PLC engages in the middle market private assets investing business worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.