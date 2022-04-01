Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. 531,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,825,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $74.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.