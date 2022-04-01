Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 143,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. 12,399,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

